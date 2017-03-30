Displaced Families Receive 'E-wallet'...

Displaced Families Receive 'E-wallet' Payments

Families in three camps for internally displaced people in Myitkyina Township, Kachin State, have received small electronic cash payments in a pilot program launched by the World Food Program . The scheme will deliver a monthly payment of between 9,000 and 13,000 kyats per person to vulnerable people who have been displaced by conflict.

