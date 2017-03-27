Digging Into the By-Elections Data

As the first national polls following 2015's historic election approaches, there seems to be very little buzz about the whole affair. In contrast to the days leading up to the National League for Democracy's landslide win two years ago, or even 2012's by-elections that brought the first batch of NLD parliament members into office, there is a noticeable lack of enthusiasm for the upcoming polls on April 1. Nineteen seats are up for grabs in this year's by-elections.

