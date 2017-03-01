Despite Calls for Reform, Prisoners Continue Hard Labor in Shackles
Prisoners continue to conduct hard labor in shackles in a Mon State labor camp, Myanmar Now has found, despite calls for reform by lawmakers and investigations into prison abuses by a UN envoy and the International Labor Organization. In September, a special report by this news agency revealed widespread corruption and human rights abuses, such as continuous shackling and beatings, in Burma's 48 prison labor camps, which hold some 20,000 convicts.
