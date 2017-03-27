Dateline Irrawaddy: 'We Ethnic People...

Dateline Irrawaddy: 'We Ethnic People Tolerate as Much as We Can'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Kyaw Kha: Welcome to Dateline Irrawaddy! Mon locals have staged protests against the naming of the Salween Bridge [Chaungzon] as Gen Aung San Bridge-which we'll discuss this week. Former Chaungzon Township lawmaker of All Mon Region Democracy Party and current patron of Rangoon Division's Mon Language and Literature Committee Nai Hla Maung and Mon ethnic social and political activist Nai Ko Thu will join me for the discussion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,993 • Total comments across all topics: 279,872,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC