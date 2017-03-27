Dateline Irrawaddy: 'We Ethnic People Tolerate as Much as We Can'

Kyaw Kha: Welcome to Dateline Irrawaddy! Mon locals have staged protests against the naming of the Salween Bridge [Chaungzon] as Gen Aung San Bridge-which we'll discuss this week. Former Chaungzon Township lawmaker of All Mon Region Democracy Party and current patron of Rangoon Division's Mon Language and Literature Committee Nai Hla Maung and Mon ethnic social and political activist Nai Ko Thu will join me for the discussion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.