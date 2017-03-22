Chinese dishes that people in Far Eas...

Chinese dishes that people in Far East have never heard of

You've been Shanghaied! The popular dishes at your local Chinese takeaways that people in the Far East have never heard of According to a survey conducted by Hungry House, half of the popular Chinese dishes ordered in the UK do not exist in Asian countries, or at least, they are an Anglicised version of Asian food. Jeremy Pang, founder and head of chef at School of Wok in London said that many dishes from Chinese takeaways in the UK have been adapted to westerners' palates.

