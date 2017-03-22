By-Elections Stir Up Regional Controv...

By-Elections Stir Up Regional Controversy

23 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

By-elections around the country scheduled for April 1 have highlighted regional power imbalances and differences between the National League for Democracy and local ethnic parties. Nineteen seats are up for grabs nationwide: eight in Shan State; five in Rangoon; one each in Chin, Mon, Karenni and Arakan states; and one each in Pegu and Sagaing.

Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Chicago, IL

