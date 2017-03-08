Business Community: Govt Must Clarify...

Business Community: Govt Must Clarify Laws to Secure Investment

18 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Local and international business leaders urged the ruling National League for Democracy government to clarify the country's laws to secure significant foreign investment. The comments were made at a forum on promoting business in Burma at the Sedona Hotel in Rangoon on Thursday organized by international media company Bloomberg and attended by more than 100 representatives of embassies, businesses, consultancy groups and banks.

Chicago, IL

