Bhamo Sayadaw: U Wirathu Could Be Imprisoned

The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Ultra-nationalist monk U Wirathu may be incarcerated if he continues to deliver sermons in defiance of a ban from the State Sangha Maha Nayaka Committee, said Bhamo Sayadaw Bhaddanta Kumara, chairman of the state Buddhist authority known by its Burmese acronym Ma Ha Na. "He has preached things as if they were delivered by the Buddha, which were not," said Bhamo Sayadaw Bhaddanta Kumara.

Chicago, IL

