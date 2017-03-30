Best Western Targets Growth Across Asia

Best Western Hotels & Resorts is aiming to increase its Asian inventory by 40% in the coming years, with the addition of multiple hotels, including many new-builds all across the region. At present, Best Western operates 107 hotels in Asia and, with a regional pipeline now standing at 49 hotels and nearly 10,316 keys, Best Western 's Asian presence is set to increase significantly in the coming years, according to the brand.

Chicago, IL

