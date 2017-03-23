Ban Eased on Party Stages for Thingyan Water Festival

A ban will be eased on for-profit pavilions in Rangoon during the Thingyan water festival this April, though the structures will be confined to private areas, among other regulations, according to the regional government. Naw Pann Thinzar Myo, the Rangoon government's Karen Ethnic Affairs Minister, told the media at the regional parliament on Thursday that pavilions would only be allowed in private spaces during the Burmese New Year's festivities, which take place from April 13 to 16. The stages will be barred from Kabar Aye Pagoda Road, Kan Pat Lane and Inya Road, said the minister, adding that the scrutinizing body would review the applications based on the locations' neighborhoods and traffic concerns in the areas.

