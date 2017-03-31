Armed groups' readiness to sign ceasefire pact heralds hope for peace: Myanmar state counselor
Five armed groups' willingness to sign the Nationwide Cease fire Accord has shown rays of hope for peace, Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi said. Suu Kyi made the remarks at the end of her televised speech marking one year of the NLD government Thursday night shortly after she was informed that the five armed groups would sign the NCA.
