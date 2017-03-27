A year on, regal Suu Kyi struggles to move Myanmar on from conflict

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks to the Myanmar community living in Singapore, on the island of Sentosa in Singapore September 22, 2013. FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi smiles at supporters as she celebrates Thingyan, Myanmar's new year water festival, in front of her home in Yangon April 16, 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.