88 Myanmar fishermen repatriated from India
Yangon, March 30 - A total of 88 Myanmar fishermen, who were detained in India for violating the country's law, were sent home through diplomatic channel, a media report said on Thursday. The fishermen, who were put into custody at the Open Distress Camp in India, arrived at the Yangon International Airport on Wednesday evening from Port Blair by a chartered flight, Xinhua news agency reported.
