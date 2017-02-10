Yangon University to expand Burmese-l...

Yangon University to expand Burmese-language course

7 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

The Yangon University of Foreign Languages is planning to add a more business-oriented option for those looking to learn the Myanmar language. Due to the increasing influx of expats in Yangon, the school said there should be a more robust option for applicants to the university.

