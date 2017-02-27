Vietnamese Firm Wins Planning Ministry Project
FPT group will implement the US$11.3 million World Bank-funded project to install pre-fabricated data center facilities in Naypyidaw and Rangoon for the Ministry of Planning and Finance. The Vietnamese conglomerate beat 12 rivals from China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Burma to win the bid, according to the Vietnamnet Bridge news website.
