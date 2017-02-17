UWSA to Host Summit of Ethnic Armed Groups
The United Wa State Army will host a summit of ethnic armed organizations starting Tuesday in Panghsang, the capital of the Wa administrative region. This is the third summit organized by the UWSA, which functions as the armed wing of the United Wa State Party .
