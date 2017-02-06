Uncharacteristic Clashes Break Out Between Ta'ang and Shan Allied Armed Groups
Clashes broke out twice between the Ta'ang National Liberation Army and the Shan State Army-North in Kyaukme Township on Sunday, according to local sources. Col Tar Phone Kyaw, a TNLA spokesperson, told The Irrawaddy on Monday that fighting occurred after negotiations failed to yield an agreement regarding the crossing of territory.
