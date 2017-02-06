Uncharacteristic Clashes Break Out Be...

Uncharacteristic Clashes Break Out Between Ta'ang and Shan Allied Armed Groups

Clashes broke out twice between the Ta'ang National Liberation Army and the Shan State Army-North in Kyaukme Township on Sunday, according to local sources. Col Tar Phone Kyaw, a TNLA spokesperson, told The Irrawaddy on Monday that fighting occurred after negotiations failed to yield an agreement regarding the crossing of territory.

Chicago, IL

