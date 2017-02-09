UN Officials Fear Arakan State Death Toll Underestimated

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh - More than 1,000 Rohingya Muslims may have been killed in the crackdown by security forces in Arakan State, suggesting the death toll has been far greater than previously reported, according to two senior UN officials dealing with refugees fleeing the violence. The officials, from two separate UN agencies working in Bangladesh, where nearly 70,000 Rohingya have fled in recent months, said they were concerned that the outside world had not fully grasped the severity of the crisis unfolding in Arakan State, also known as Rakhine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.