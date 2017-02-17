Two Soldiers Injured in Arakan State Clash

Two government security force members were wounded in an ambush by unidentified gunmen near the border with Bangladesh in northern Arakan State last Thursday afternoon, according to Burma's State Counselor Office Information Committee. Nearly 30 men clad in black attacked troops providing security to workers preparing border fences between Mile Post 56 and 57 in Buthidaung Township with small arms.

