Travelogue will visit Burma

The Shwedagon Pagoda is a gilded stupa located in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, will be the subject of the next Rotary Club of Lititz Travelogue, set for Saturday, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. The next Rotary Club of Lititz Travel and Adventure Series will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Warwick High School Performing Arts Center, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ephrata Review.