Thilawa SEZ expanding in Myanmar

16 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

YANGON: Developers of the Japanese-backed Thilawa special economic zone near Myanmar's commercial capital launched an expansion project on Friday, with senior government officials expressing high hopes for its success. The beginning of construction of the 101-hectare Zone B, located directly south of already operating 405-hectare Zone A, was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the site southeast of Yangon.

