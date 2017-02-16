'There was a lot of blood': Myanmar s...

'There was a lot of blood': Myanmar sisters scarred by abuse

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Khin Khin Tun's back is a patchwork of burns, searing memories she says from when her former employer poured two flasks of boiling water over her flesh - one for each orange she was accused of stealing. Khin Khin Tun was rescued after three years from allegedly abusive employers who she says poured boiling water over her AFP/YE AUNG THU MAWLAMYINE, Myanmar: Khin Khin Tun's back is a patchwork of burns, searing memories she says from when her former employer poured two flasks of boiling water over her flesh - one for each orange she was accused of stealing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,843 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC