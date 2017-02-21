There are 'good' countries and 'bad' countries, but they all have a dark side
It's a hard truth when you realise that someone you love isn't perfect. That he or she is actually deeply flawed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC