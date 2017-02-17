Thailand, Sri Lanka prepare trade pact
Thailand and Sri Lanka are set to sign a free trade agreement later this year, aiming to triple bilateral trade to US$1.5 billion over the next five years. Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, who met with Malik Samarawickrama, Sri Lanka's Development Strategies and International Trade Minister, yesterday said the two countries aimed to sign the FTA this August, when he is scheduled to lead Thai investors to visit Sri Lanka.
