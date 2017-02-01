Thai, Myanmar bodies sign 18 MoUs
Thailand and Myanmar signed 18 memorandums of understanding yesterday as part of a closer strategic partnership between the two countries. Panitarn Pavarolavidya, chairman of the Thai-Myanmar Business Council and deputy secretary-general of the Federation of Thai Industries , said 16 MoUs were signed by the private sectors of the two countries, with ambitious plans to increase Thai investment in Myanmar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan 14
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC