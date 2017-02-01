Thai, Myanmar bodies sign 18 MoUs

10 hrs ago

Thailand and Myanmar signed 18 memorandums of understanding yesterday as part of a closer strategic partnership between the two countries. Panitarn Pavarolavidya, chairman of the Thai-Myanmar Business Council and deputy secretary-general of the Federation of Thai Industries , said 16 MoUs were signed by the private sectors of the two countries, with ambitious plans to increase Thai investment in Myanmar.

Chicago, IL

