Team to Probe Police Abuse in Arakan State

A team of five high-ranking police officials will investigate allegations of widespread human rights abuses committed by security operations in Arakan State's Maungdaw Township, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The move came after a United Nation's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights report alleged widespread arbitrary detention, gang rape, arson, and extrajudicial killings of Muslim Rohingya-a group labeled as 'Bengali' by the government-by Burmese security forces.

