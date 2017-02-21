Taxis to be reduced by half in Myanma...

Taxis to be reduced by half in Myanmar's Yangon

Myanmar's Yangon regional authorities are planning to reduce the number of taxis running in the city by half in an effort to ease the current heavy traffic jam, an official of the Yangon Region Transport Administration told Xinhua Tuesday. At present, there are over 66,000 taxis operating in the city.

