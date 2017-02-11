Tanker runs aground in Kagoshima; no injuries reported

A Panamanian-registered tanker ran aground on an island in Kagoshima Prefecture on Saturday but none of the crew were injured, the Japan Coast Guard said. All 18 crew members - 17 Myanmar nationals and a Taiwanese - on the 5,404-ton Sagan were rescued by helicopter after the incident on Suwanose Island in the Tokara Island chain, the coast guard said.

