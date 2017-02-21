'Success story' Thilawa SEZ set to la...

'Success story' Thilawa SEZ set to launch its second phase

MORE THAN three years after the start of the Japan-backed Thilawa special economic zone, Myanmar launched the development of its second zone in the presence of dignitaries from both nations including Vice President Henry Van Thio. Set Aung, deputy governor of the Central Bank and chairman of the Thilawa SEZ Management Committee, said that the existing 405 hectare of zone A would be supplemented by the first phase of the new zone, expanding 101 hectares to the south.

