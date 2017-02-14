State-Run Media Misleads the Public A...

State-Run Media Misleads the Public About War, Says KIO

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Government and Tatmadaw-controlled media organizations have misinformed the public about the Burma Army's military offensives, alleged Gen Gun Maw, vice chairman of the Kachin Independence Organization . Gen Gun Maw said that state-run media have falsely persuaded the public that Burma Army attacks against ethnic armed groups are related to those groups not signing the nationwide ceasefire agreement .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,424 • Total comments across all topics: 278,857,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC