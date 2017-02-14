State-Run Media Misleads the Public About War, Says KIO

Government and Tatmadaw-controlled media organizations have misinformed the public about the Burma Army's military offensives, alleged Gen Gun Maw, vice chairman of the Kachin Independence Organization . Gen Gun Maw said that state-run media have falsely persuaded the public that Burma Army attacks against ethnic armed groups are related to those groups not signing the nationwide ceasefire agreement .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.