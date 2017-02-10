Sri Lanka to import 50,000 MT of rice...

Sri Lanka to import 50,000 MT of rice from Myanmar

Feb 11, Colombo: Sri Lanka has entered into an agreement with Myanmar to import 50,000 metric tons of rice by June, according to the Myanmar Rice Federation . The Myanmar Rice Federation, the national organization for the rice industry which is responsible to negotiating rice export deals, said five companies have won contracts for the export of 50,000 metric tons of rice to Sri Lanka.

Chicago, IL

