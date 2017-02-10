Sri Lanka to import 50,000 MT of rice from Myanmar
Feb 11, Colombo: Sri Lanka has entered into an agreement with Myanmar to import 50,000 metric tons of rice by June, according to the Myanmar Rice Federation . The Myanmar Rice Federation, the national organization for the rice industry which is responsible to negotiating rice export deals, said five companies have won contracts for the export of 50,000 metric tons of rice to Sri Lanka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan 14
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC