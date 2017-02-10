Shwedagon Pagoda to be Discussed as W...

Shwedagon Pagoda to be Discussed as World Heritage Site Nominee

Shwedagon Pagoda will be discussed as an addition to a UNESCO tentative list that will inform future World Heritage nominations, according to a UNESCO Rangoon announcement on Friday. Meetings between UNESCO and the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture will be held at Rangoon's Department of Archeology and National Museum office on Feb. 13-14.

Chicago, IL

