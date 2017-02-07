Shan National Day Commemoration Downp...

Shan National Day Commemoration Downplays Armed Resistance

The commemoration of the 70th Shan National Day on Tuesday at the Restoration Council of Shan State's headquarters on the Thai-Burma border more closely resembled a cultural celebration than a show of military resistance, observers said. Until last year, the RCSS's armed forces' parade for the occasion served as a display of military strength, but the 2017 event reflected the RCSS's recognized legal standing in Burma-earned by signing the 2015 nationwide ceasefire agreement-and the organization's investment in the country's peace process, participants explained.

Chicago, IL

