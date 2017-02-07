Shan National Day Commemoration Downplays Armed Resistance

The commemoration of the 70th Shan National Day on Tuesday at the Restoration Council of Shan State's headquarters on the Thai-Burma border more closely resembled a cultural celebration than a show of military resistance, observers said. Until last year, the RCSS's armed forces' parade for the occasion served as a display of military strength, but the 2017 event reflected the RCSS's recognized legal standing in Burma-earned by signing the 2015 nationwide ceasefire agreement-and the organization's investment in the country's peace process, participants explained.

