Rohingya sentenced to death while atrocities continue

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Bangkok: A Myanmar court has sentenced a Rohingya Muslim man to death while no-one has yet been held to account for more than 1000 documented atrocities , including the slaughter of babies, against other Rohingya in the country's western RakhineState.

