Rohingya sentenced to death while atrocities continue
Bangkok: A Myanmar court has sentenced a Rohingya Muslim man to death while no-one has yet been held to account for more than 1000 documented atrocities , including the slaughter of babies, against other Rohingya in the country's western RakhineState.
