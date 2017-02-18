Rohingya Food Flotilla Vessel Returns To Port Klang Thursday
After delivering 2,300 tonnes of food and daily essentials to the ethnic Rohingya community in Myanmar and Bangladesh, the food flotilla Nautical Aliya vessel is expected to return to Port Klang on Thursday. The chief of the humanitarian mission, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, said the vessel, which had called at Yangon in Myanmar and Chittagong in Bangladesh, was now in the Melaka Strait.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC