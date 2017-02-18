Rohingya Food Flotilla Vessel Returns...

Rohingya Food Flotilla Vessel Returns To Port Klang Thursday

After delivering 2,300 tonnes of food and daily essentials to the ethnic Rohingya community in Myanmar and Bangladesh, the food flotilla Nautical Aliya vessel is expected to return to Port Klang on Thursday. The chief of the humanitarian mission, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, said the vessel, which had called at Yangon in Myanmar and Chittagong in Bangladesh, was now in the Melaka Strait.

