Rangoon on its mind, Arunachal awaits film release
Tezpur, Feb. 20: This has been a wait like never before for Pasighat town in Arunachal Pradesh for Friday's release of Bollywood movie Rangoon. The film, starring Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut, is set against the backdrop of World War II where Indian soldiers fought for the British army against Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army in Rangoon, Myanmar .
