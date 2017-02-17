Rangoon Govt Issuing Smart ID Cards t...

Rangoon Govt Issuing Smart ID Cards to Squatters

15 hrs ago

The Rangoon divisional government has issued smart ID cards to more than 37,000 squatters' households, according to divisional lawmaker U Nyi Nyi. Since September, the new government has been surveying the population of squatters across 13 townships in Rangoon.

Chicago, IL

