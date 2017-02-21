Rangoon: Celebs and critics tweet pos...

Rangoon: Celebs and critics tweet positive reviews for Shahid Kapoor, ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan's much hyped film Rangoon releases in theatres on February 23, 2017, and it has already received positive reviews by some Bollwood celebrities and film critics who've watched it before the audiences. While Taran Adarsh has called Rangoon layered, he also says that it will take time to get into the world of the Vishal Bhardwaj film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC