Private Investors Invited to Bankroll Mrauk-U Airport Project

The Arakan State government has invited private developers to speed up the construction of a new airport at the ancient city of Mrauk-U in northern Arakan State, according to a regional minister. A local construction company, Su Htoo San, began to lay foundations on the project site in 2015.

Chicago, IL

