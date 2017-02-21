Post your comment

10 hrs ago

Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp aims to expand its electric appliance business in Myanmar by launching a new air-conditioner model and opening four more service centers in 2017. Panasonic held an air-conditioner exhibition Tuesday at a hotel in Myanmar's commercial capital, Yangon, to launch its new residential and small commercial-use air conditioner, Mini FSV VRF.

