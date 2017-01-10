Police Arrest Conspirator in U Ko Ni Assassination Plot
Police have arrested Myint Swe-the man who allegedly hired Kyi Lin to assassinate National League for Democracy legal advisor U Ko Ni-in the border town Myawaddy in Karen State, according to the state police. Kan Win, Deputy Police Chief for Karen State, told The Irrawaddy that Myint Swe has been in detention since Monday.
