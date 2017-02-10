Oldtown Unit Inks Agreement With Nikmat Mujur, Low To Set Up Outlets In Myanmar
Kopitiam Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned unit of Oldtown Bhd, has executed a licence agreement with Nikmat Mujur Sdn Bhd and its Director, Low See Nam to operate cafe outlets in Yangon, Myanmar. Kopitiam Asia Pacific is the operator of Oldtown White Coffee restaurants.
