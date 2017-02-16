New super-university offers hope for ...

New super-university offers hope for Myanmar

A new university planned for the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, offers fresh hope that education reform can forge the army of professionals vital to Myanmar's development. We believe it would be appropriate to amalgamate the existing universities near Nay Pyi Taw as faculties under this new and comprehensive site of learning and research.

Chicago, IL

