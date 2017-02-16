New super-university offers hope for Myanmar
A new university planned for the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, offers fresh hope that education reform can forge the army of professionals vital to Myanmar's development. We believe it would be appropriate to amalgamate the existing universities near Nay Pyi Taw as faculties under this new and comprehensive site of learning and research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
