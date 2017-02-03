New energy master plan for Yangon

New energy master plan for Yangon

A master plan to allow local and foreign investors to have a stake in the energy and electricity sector is underway for the Yangon Region as power consumption continues to surge in the capital city. Currently, the Union Government is almost fully responsible for the production of electricity while region and state governments are allowed to produce up to 30 megawatts of power.

