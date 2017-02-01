Myitsone Residents Protest World Bank's Hydropower Assessment Workshop

Myitsone residents demonstrated in Myitkyina, Kachin State on Tuesday against assessment workshops for future hydropower projects financed by the World Bank's International Finance Corporation . More than 50 protesters gathered in front of the Palm Spring Resort Hotel, where representatives from Burma's government, the state-owned China Power Investment Corporation and the IFC were holding the workshop.

