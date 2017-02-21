Myanmar's Suu Kyi breaks silence on k...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi breaks silence on killing of top lawyer

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi broke a month-long silence on the daylight assassination of her advisor, calling his killing a 'great loss' for the country's democracy struggle. Legal advisor to Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy, Ko Ni, was shot dead in January outside Yangon airport AFP/Hong Sar YANGON: Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi has broken a month long silence on the daylight assassination of her advisor, calling his killing a "great loss" for the country's democracy struggle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,182,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC