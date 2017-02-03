Myanmar's probe of lawyer's killing beset by leaks, confusion

Myanmar's national police chief has taken personal charge of an investigation into the killing of a prominent lawyer and adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party, police sources said, after leaks and conflicting comments by officers about its progress. Ko Ni, a prominent member of Myanmar's Muslim minority and legal adviser for Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy, is seen during an interview in Yangon January 13, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.