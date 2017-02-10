Myanmar to probe police over allegations of crimes against Rohingya
Myanmar is to investigate whether police have committed abuses against Rohingya Muslims, the government has said, after officials promised that allegations of atrocities against members of the Muslim minority would be looked into. A Rohingya abandoned house is seen at U Shey Kya village outside Maungdaw in Rakhine state, Myanmar, October 26, 2016.
