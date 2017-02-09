Myanmar to invite investment in texti...

Myanmar to invite investment in textile & garment zone

The Myanmarese ministry of industry will invite both local and foreign investment to develop a specialised textile and garment zone in Shwe Taung, Bano region. The ministry is currently conducting feasibility study with a Japanese company to utilise 127 acres land of No.1 Garment Factory in Shwe Taung for setting up the special textile and garment zone.

