Myanmar to invite investment in textile & garment zone

The Myanmarese ministry of industry will invite both local and foreign investment to develop a specialised textile and garment zone in Shwe Taung, Bano region. The ministry is currently conducting feasibility study with a Japanese company to utilise 127 acres land of No.1 Garment Factory in Shwe Taung for setting up the special textile and garment zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fibre2Fashion.