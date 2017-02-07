Myanmar says it killed Bangladeshi fisherman in self-defense

A Bangladeshi security official said a complaint had been lodged over the early Monday shooting, the details of which were disputed by the two sides. YANGON / COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh: A Myanmar patrol boat opened fire on Bangladeshi fishermen, killing one, because it feared it was under attack, Myanmar state media said on Wednesday , in a report on the latest violence on the countries' troubled border.

